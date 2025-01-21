Left-hander José Quijada and Angels avoid arbitration, agree to 1-year deal for $1,075,000

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Left-hander José Quijada and the Los Angeles Angels avoided arbitration when they agreed Tuesday to a one-year contract for $1,075,000, a deal that includes a $3.75 million team option for 2026.

Quijada, 29, was 2-2 with a 3.26 ERA in 19 1/3 innings over 22 games last year, holding batters to a .190 average. He struck out 24 but walked 17.

He is 4-14 with a 4.64 ERA over parts of six major league seasons.

Quijada had asked for a raise from $840,000 to $1.14 million and the Angels had offered $975,000 when proposed figures were exchanged on Jan. 9.

Fourteen players remain scheduled for hearings, which start next week in St. Petersburg, Florida. Remaining players include Angels infielder Luis Rengifo, who asked for a raise from $4.4 million to $5.95 million and has been offered $5.8 million, and outfielder Mickey Moniak, who asked for an increase from $770,000 to $2 million and has been offered $1.5 million.