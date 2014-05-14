MLB debuts a rarity in Subway Series history...until now

When Rafael Montero steps on the mound at Citi Field to start Wednesday's Subway Series game for the Mets, he'll be just the sixth player on either team to make his MLB debut during the intra-city contest.

When Chase Whitley debuts as the Yankees starter on Thursday, he'll also join the club.

When Jacob deGrom debuts as the Mets' starter on Thursday, he will, too.

A Mets or Yankees rookie has not debuted during the Subway Series since David Robertson pitched two innings in 2008, a span of six years. There had never before been two rookies to debut during the same Subway Series, nevermind three.

So while this edition of the Series has already seen some history -- the Mets extending their winning streak to (at least) six straight against the Yankees; Brett Gardner hitting the seventh grand slam in the rivalry's history -- even more is on tap.

Here are the other Subway Series debuts:

JAIME CERDA, 6-28-02

Cerda is the only Mets player on the list so far. The lefthander pitched 1 2/3 perfect innings in his debut, striking out three. He pitched for the Mets in 2002 and 2003 and then hooked on with the Royals for two seasons. In 132 relief appearances, he posted a 4.26 ERA.

BRANDON CLAUSSEN, 6-28-03

The lefty started for the Yankees, picking up the win while allowing eight hits, a walk and two runs (one earned) in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out five. It was Claussen's lone start for the Yankees. He was traded, along with Charlie Manning, to the Reds on July 31 for Aaron Boone . . . who hit a pretty memorable home run for the Yankees that postseason.

KEVIN REESE, 6-26-05

Reese started in left for the Yankees, going 0-for-1 with a walk during a Sunday night game. It was the only game he appeared in that season. In 2006, he got into 10 more games and never appeared in the majors after.

TYLER CLIPPARD, 5-20-07

Clippard started a Sunday night game for the Yankees, going six innings and allowing three hits, three walks and one run. He struck out six. He also was 1-for-2 with a double. "The Yankee Clippard" started five more games that season, posting a 6.33 ERA. He was traded in the offseason to the Nationals for Jonathan Albaladejo and become a successful set-up man. Injuries to other members of the bullpen forced him into the closer role in 2012 where he amassed 32 saves.

DAVID ROBERTSON, 6-29-08

Robertson pitched two innings, allowing four hits and a run. He struck out one. He posted the highest ERA of his career in 2008 with the Yankees, 5.34 in 25 games. But he developed into one of the best set-up men in the league and eventually succeeded Mariano Rivera as the Yankees' closer.