Raleigh hits go-ahead homer, Hancock shines in MLB debut as Mariners beat Padres 6-1

SEATTLE — Cal Raleigh put the Mariners ahead with a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, Emerson Hancock allowed just two hits in his major league debut and the Seattle Mariners beat the San Diego Padres 6-1 on Wednesday night for their seventh straight win.

Raleigh’s 450-foot homer came against Padres reliever Steven Wilson (1-1), and started a five-run inning for the Mariners. Ty France drove in another run in the inning with an RBI double, and later scored on a bloop single by Cade Marlowe.

Hancock allowed just one run in five innings, combining with five relievers on a four-hitter.

Ha-Seong Kim walked to lead off the game against Hancock, stole second and third, and scored on a soft grounder by Juan Soto. Kim also singled in the third to extend his career-best hitting streak to 15 games.

Seattle tied it 1-1 in the third inning, when J.P. Crawford drove in Marlowe on a sacrifice fly to right field against Yu Darvish, who allowed one unearned run on six hits over six innings.

Pinch-hitter Dylan Moore also drove in a run in the eighth for Seattle with a single against Tom Cosgrove.

Matt Brash (8-3) pitched a scoreless eighth inning to pick up the win, and Isaiah Campbell got the last three outs.

Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh, left, greets relief pitcher Isaiah Campbell (49) after the team's 6-1 win over the San Diego Padres in a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Seattle. Credit: AP/Lindsey Wasson

ROSTER MOVE

The Mariners recalled Hancock from Double-A Arkansas on Wednesday, optioned RHP Devin Sweet to Triple-A Tacoma, and designated LHP Zach Muckenhirn for assignment.

Hancock, Seattle’s first round pick in the 2020 MLB draft, is the Mariners' top pitching prospect.

UP NEXT

Seattle Mariners' Teoscar Hernandez is greeted in the dugout after scoring on a double by Ty France against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Seattle. Credit: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Padres: Blake Snell (8-8, 2.61 ERA) will pitch Friday at Arizona. Snell is 4-1 with a 1.22 ERA over his past seven starts, and has allowed four hits or fewer in each of his past three outings.

Mariners: Luis Castillo (7-7, 3.21 ERA) goes Friday against Baltimore.