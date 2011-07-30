Rasmus may be only one to switch leagues

If you're in a mono league and have saved a good amount of your free agent acquisition budget (FAAB) for players changing leagues, the first significant name has moved with Colby Rasmus going from the Cardinals to the Blue Jays.

If waivers runs before today's trade deadline, don't wait for another big name to be traded to the American League. There may not be another significant player that enters the AL player pool, so if you need to make a move and can't wait for the 4 p.m. trade deadline, spend most of your budget on Rasmus.

It's clear that Cardinals manager Tony La Russa and Rasmus didn't have a great relationship. Getting out of that environment will likely help Rasmus, who moves to a better hitter's ballpark and will bat second.

Rasmus has disappointed with a .242 average, but he has cut down his strikeout rate and is still walking 11.5 percent of the time. He has 11 home runs, 40 RBIs, and five stolen bases. The Blue Jays are much more aggressive on the base paths, so the stolen bases could increase.

Other players of note:

Edwin Jackson (Cardinals, SP): Jackson moves to a better ballpark and gets the guidance of pitching coach Dave Duncan. After a rough April, Jackson has pitched well. He has a 7.18 K/9, 2.88 BB/9, and a 3.92 ERA.

Jon Jay (Cardinals, OF): The trade of Rasmus gives Jay more consistent playing time. Jay is batting .310 with seven home runs, 27 RBIs, 31 runs, five stolen bases, and an .800 OPS in 268 at-bats.

James McDonald (Pirates, SP): After a 7.66 ERA in April, McDonald has trimmed it down to 3.95. He allows too many base runners and has a high walk rate, but McDonald has a 7.74 K/9. McDonald has a 1.90 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and a 27/8 K/BB ratio in 23 2/3 innings in July.

Jeff Niemann (Rays, SP): Niemann has been terrific in July, including two great starts against the Yankees and Red Sox. Niemann is 2-0 with a 1.32 ERA and 1.10 WHIP and 23/6 K/BB ratio in 27 1/3 innings in four starts in July.

David Ross (Braves, C): The injury to Brian McCann gives Ross playing time the next few weeks. He's batting .294 with four home runs and 18 RBIs in 85 at-bats this season. Add in NL-only leagues and even deep mixed leagues.

Lucas Duda (Mets, OF): Duda is a winner in the Carlos Beltran deal because he will replace him in rightfield. Duda has some power, although he has just two home runs in 127 at-bats, but has an .823 OPS. Add him in NL-only leagues.

Dexter Fowler (Rockies, OF): He still has flaws, but is batting .375 with 12 runs, three doubles, three triples, eight RBIs, and four stolen bases in 48 at-bats in July and should be added in mixed leagues.

Jesus Guzman (Padres, 1B): Getting playing time and is 15-for-44 (.341) with three home runs, five doubles, seven runs and 14 RBIs in 44 July at-bats making him an NL-only add.

All statistics entering Friday.