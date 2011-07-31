Red Sox finally beat White Sox

Phil Humber allowed just an infield single through the first four innings but gave up four runs and five hits in the fifth as Boston went on to a 10-2 victory over the host Chicago White Sox Saturday night.

The Red Sox beat the White Sox for the first time in their last eight meetings. Adrian Gonzalez and Kevin Youkilis homered during a five-run ninth inning to bust it open.

Rockies 10, Padres 6: Ubaldo Jimenez was pulled after one inning and four runs in order to trade him to Cleveland, but the Rockies came back in San Diego as Eliezer Alfonzo hit a grand slam and drove in a career-high five.

Phillies 7, Pirates 4: Ryan Howard had four hits, including a homer and two doubles, and three RBIs to lead host Philadelphia. Hunter Pence had an RBI single in his debut for the Phillies.

Mariners 3, Rays 2: Michael Pineda (9-7) gave up just one hit and struck out a career-high 10, Dustin Ackley homered, doubled and scored twice, and Mike Carp provided the go-ahead RBI single for host Seattle.

Braves 5, Marlins 1: Dan Uggla hit a three-run homer against his former team for the second straight night, and Tim Hudson (10-7) allowed six hits and one run for host Atlanta.

Rangers 3, Blue Jays 0: Derek Holland (10-4) pitched a four-hitter to win his fourth straight decision and Mitch Moreland and Mike Napoli homered for visiting Texas.

Brewers 6, Astros 2: Pinch hitter J.D. Martinez doubled in a run in his first major-league at-bat in the eighth in Milwaukee.

Angels 5, Tigers 1: Dan Haren (11-6) pitched a six-hitter for his second complete game vs. Detroit in 25 days.

Indians 5, Royals 2: Matt LaPorta hit a three-run homer off Joakim Soria with two outs in the ninth in Cleveland.

Athletics 8, Twins 3: Scott Sizemore hit a three-run double in the fifth and Hideki Matsui singled twice and reached five times for host Oakland.

Cardinals 13, Cubs 5: Albert Pujols and David Freese each homered and Ryan Theriot had four hits and three RBIs as host St. Louis overcame a five-run deficit.

Reds 7, Giants 2: Jay Bruce and Chris Heisey each hit a two-run single in host Cincinnati's five-run first inning.

-- AP