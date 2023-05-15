Red Soxc DFA RHP Ryan Brasier; LHP Joely Rodríguez off IL

BOSTON — Reliever Ryan Brasier, a key part of Boston's 2018 World Series championship bullpen, was designated for assignment before Monday night's game against the Seattle Mariners.

The move was made to open a spot for left-handed reliever Joely Rodríguez, who started the season on the 15-day injured list with a right oblique strain.

“I know a lot of people are crushing him and all that. I lot of people wanted to get rid of this guy in the offseason,” manager Alex Cora said. “He struggled, but I’ll tell you what: He didn’t have a job in spring training in ’18. No guarantees that you’re going to make a minor league team. You make the team, pitch for a world series team and contribute.”

The 35-year-old Brasier pitched in nine games during the 2018 postseason with five holds with a 1.04 ERA. He was 0-3 with a 5.78 ERA over 62 1/3 innings last season and is 1-0 with a 7.29 ERA in 21 innings this year.

For Red Sox fans, Brasier might be most remembered for yelling: ‘Get in the box!” at then-Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez during Game 2 of the AL Division Series, when he thought the right-handed hitter was stalling. Brazier struck him out on the next pitch, a 97 mph fastball.

Boston owes Brasier $1,053,763 remaining in a $1.4 million, one-year contract. The Red Sox signed Rodríguez to a $1.5 million, one-year contract with a club option for $4.25 million in 2024.