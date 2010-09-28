Reds clinch title, 1st playoff spot in 15 years

The Reds are headed to the playoffs for the first time in 15 years, completing the long-awaited trip with Jay Bruce's one dramatic swing.

Bruce homered on the first pitch from Tim Byrdak in the bottom of the ninth last night for a 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros that secured the NL Central title.

It was a fitting finish to the unexpected championship drive. Cincinnati has won 22 games in its last at-bat, second-most in the majors.

Lefthander Aroldis Chapman (2-2) pitched a perfect ninth, topping out at 101 mph.

Braves 3, Marlins 2

Eric Hinske hit a pinch-hit, two-run homer in the seventh inning as host Atlanta improved its wild-card chances. The Braves held a half-game lead over the Padres for the wild card entering the night. San Diego was at home against the Cubs in a late game.

Atlanta's Martin Prado will miss the rest of the season including any playoffs after an MRI showed he tore an oblique muscle.

Phils want 8-day sked

Philadelphia has chosen to play its NL Division Series over an eight-day schedule, allowing them to go with a three-man starting rotation because of an extra off day.

The Phillies clinched the NL's best record by beating Washington, 8-0, Monday. That allowed them to pick whether to have a seven- or eight-day schedule if the first-round series goes five games.

DuPuy quits

Bob DuPuy has resigned as Major League Baseball's chief operating officer following 8 1/2 years as commissioner Bud Selig's top aide.

The move is effective Oct. 31, and Selig doesn't currently intend to replace him.

Orza to retire

Gene Orza will retire from the baseball players' association next spring after 26 years with the union. Orza, 64, announced his retirement and that he will work through March 31. - AP