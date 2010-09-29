Reds clinch title, 1st playoff spot in 15 years

The Reds are headed to the playoffs for the first time in 15 years, completing the long-awaited trip with Jay Bruce's one dramatic swing.

Bruce homered on the first pitch from Tim Byrdak in the bottom of the ninth last night for a 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros that secured the NL Central title.

It was a fitting finish to the unexpected championship drive. Cincinnati has won 22 games in its last at-bat, second-most in the majors.

Lefthander Aroldis Chapman (2-2) pitched a perfect ninth, topping out at 101 mph.

Cubs 5, Padres 2

Alfonso Soriano homered twice, including a two-run shot off struggling San Diego ace Mat Latos, helping to drop host San Diego 11/2 games behind Atlanta in the NL wild-card race.

The 22-year-old Latos (14-9), who fumed after the Cubs scored two unearned runs in the fifth, lost his fourth straight start, his worst stretch this season.

The Padres have lost 21 of 32 games since Aug. 25, when they were 76-49 and had a 61/2-game lead over the Giants in the NL West. The Padres dropped two games behind the Giants, who beat Arizona, 4-2.

Giants 4, Diamondbacks 2

Juan Uribe matched a career best with his 23rd home run for San Francisco. The Giants' win eliminated the Colorado Rockies from playoff contention and gave the Giants a magic number of four to clinch their first playoff berth since 2003.

Braves 3, Marlins 2

Eric Hinske hit a pinch-hit, two-run homer in the seventh inning for host Atlanta.

The Braves' Martin Prado will miss the rest of the season, including any playoffs, after an MRI showed he tore an oblique muscle.

White Sox 5, Red Sox 4

Paul Konerko tied the game in the eighth inning with a run-scoring double and Dayan Viciedo won it with a pinch-hit RBI single in the ninth for host Chicago. The Red Sox had been eliminated from the wild-card race an hour earlier when the Rays and Yankees won their games.

Phils want 8-day sked

Philadelphia has chosen to play its NL Division Series over an eight-day schedule, allowing them to go with a three-man starting rotation because of an extra day off.

The Phillies clinched the NL's best record by beating Washington, 8-0, Monday. That allowed them to pick whether to have a seven- or eight-day schedule if the first-round series goes five games.

DuPuy quits

Bob DuPuy has resigned as Major League Baseball's chief operating officer following 8 1/2 years as commissioner Bud Selig's top aide.

The move is effective Oct. 31, and Selig doesn't currently intend to replace him.

Orza to retire

Gene Orza will retire from the baseball players' association next spring after 26 years with the union. Orza, 64, announced his retirement and that he will work through March 31.

