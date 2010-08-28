Reds' prospect Chapman his 105 on radar gun

Cincinnati Reds pitching prospect Aroldis Chapman of the Louisville Bats was recorded at 105 mph on the radar gun Friday night, according to a report on the Bats' website.

A scout said Chapman had the "best fastball I have ever witnessed."

The Bats and Columbus Clippers were tied at 1 in the ninth inning of an International League game when Chapman struck out the side.

Louisville scored in the ninth to give Chapman (9-6, 3.57) the victory.

Chapman, a Cuban defector who signed a six-year, $30.5-million deal with the Reds last offseason, has pitched in relief since late June. He has 125 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings and will be called up after Wednesday when rosters can expand.

