SportsBaseball

Reds' prospect Chapman his 105 on radar gun

Cincinnati Reds pitching prospect Aroldis Chapman of the Louisville Bats was recorded at 105 mph on the radar gun Friday night, according to a report on the Bats' website.

A scout said Chapman had the "best fastball I have ever witnessed."

The Bats and Columbus Clippers were tied at 1 in the ninth inning of an International League game when Chapman struck out the side.

Louisville scored in the ninth to give Chapman (9-6, 3.57) the victory.

Chapman, a Cuban defector who signed a six-year, $30.5-million deal with the Reds last offseason, has pitched in relief since late June. He has 125 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings and will be called up after Wednesday when rosters can expand.

- Combined news services

More MLB news

Didn't find what you were looking for?