Reliever Sam Dyson traded to Rangers by Marlins

The Miami Marlins traded right-handed reliever Sam Dyson to the Texas Rangers on Friday for catcher Tomas Telis and a minor league pitcher.

Dyson was 3-3 with a 3.68 ERA in 44 appearances for Miami this season. He appeared in 80 games with the Marlins over the last three seasons, after breaking into the majors for two games with Toronto in 2011.

Telis has gotten limited action with the Rangers over the last two seasons, playing in 24 games with no home runs and 10 RBIs. He was signed as 16-year-old free agent from Venezuela in 2007, made 18 appearances last season and batted .182 in six games with Texas this year.

Telis will report to Miami. The Marlins also got left-hander Cody Ege, who was sent to Double-A Jacksonville.