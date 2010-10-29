Report: Giants' Guillen linked to HGH probe

The New York Times reported on its website last night that the Giants' Jose Guillen, who was left off the team's postseason roster for all three rounds, has been linked to a federal investigation into shipments of human growth hormone.

The story, citing several unidentified lawyers, says federal authorities told Major League Baseball they were looking into shipments of HGH sent to Guillen's wife in the Bay Area.

The outfielder, 34, was left off the Giants' roster because of a neck injury, according to the team. "I don't know anything about it, and right now, I don't have a comment," manager Bruce Bochy said.- AP