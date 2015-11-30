Reports: Jordan Zimmermann agrees to five-year, $110 million contract with Detroit Tigers

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers have reportedly reached a deal with Jordan Zimmermann that would add the free agent right-hander to a starting rotation they were hoping to upgrade this offseason.

The 29-year-old Zimmermann went 13-10 with a 3.66 ERA last season for the Washington Nationals, striking out 164 with 39 walks. The previous year, he went 14-5 with a 2.66 ERA.

CBS Sports first reported the deal, which was pending a physical, on Sunday. ESPN.com, citing an unidentified source, reported the financial terms at $110 million over five years.

The Tigers sank to last place in 2015 after four straight AL Central titles, in large part because their rotation slipped when Max Scherzer signed with Washington as a free agent.