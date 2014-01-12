Reports: Yankees sign Scott Sizemore to minor-league deal

The Yankees are already on the move after the announcement Saturday that Alex Rodriguez's suspension was dropped from 211 games to 162 games.

The team signed veteran infielder Scott Sizemore to a minor-league deal, according to multiple reports and first reported by the New York Post's Ken Davidoff. The 29-year-old has the ability to play second and third base. The Yankees will need depth at both positions with A-Rod now banned for the year and Robinson Cano off to Seattle. Brian Roberts will likely start at second, while Kelly Johnson is expected to start at third.

Sizemore played just two games last year with the Oakland Athletics before re-tearing his ACL -- the same injury he missed all of 2012 with. In his last full season in 2011, Sizemore hit .249 with a .345 OBP, 11 home runs, 52 RBIs and 42 runs scored in 93 games.