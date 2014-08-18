Rob Refsnyder helps lead RailRiders comeback

An overview of the Yankees minor league affiliates on Sunday:

TRIPLE-A – Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

The skinny: Down four runs heading into the ninth, the RailRiders scored five runs and shut down Pawtucket in the bottom of the inning for a 6-5 comeback win. The final four Scranton/Wilkes-Barre runs all came with two outs.

Rob Refsnyder’s two-out hit loaded the bases, a passed ball scored one run and, after Zoilo Almonte walked to again load the bases, Kyle Roller walked to force in another run, cutting the RailRiders’ deficit to 5-4. Zelous Wheeler followed with a single to score Refsnyder with the tying run and Almonte with the go-ahead run.

Mookie Betts doubled with two outs to put the tying run on base for Pawtucket in the bottom of the ninth, but Edgmer Escalona struck out Alex Hassan to secure the win.

The standouts:

Robert Refsnyder, 2B: 3-for-5 with a double

Taylor Dugas, RF: 2-for-3 with a triple and a walk

Corban Joseph, DH: 2-for-3 with a double and a walk

Tyler Webb, LHP: Allowed one hit in a scoreless eighth inning, striking out two

DOUBLE-A – Trenton Thunder

The skinny: David Freitas hit a walk-off home run for Bowie to lead off the bottom of the 12th, and the Baysox beat the Thunder, 4-3.

The standouts:

Ben Gamel, LF: 2-for-5 with a double and a walk

Ali Castillo, SS: 1-for-3 with two walks

James Pazos, LHP: Allowed 1 hit in three scoreless innings, striking out three

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – Tampa Yankees

The skinny: Tampa took a seven-run lead following a four-run fourth inning. Daytona chipped away, but Tampa put down the rally just in time, during an 8-7 Yankees win.

The standouts:

Cito Culver, SS: 2-for-4 with a double and a triple

Eric Jagielo, 3B: 4-for-4 with a double and a walk

Trent Garrison, C: 3-for-4

Reymond Nunez, 1B: 2-for-4 with two doubles

SINGLE-A – Charleston RiverDogs

The skinny: Rome struck for single runs in the seventh and eighth innings to cut its deficit to only one run, but Charleston hung on for a 5-4 win.

The standouts:

Abiatal Avelino, SS: 2-for-4 with a double

Brandon Thomas, CF: 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Staten Island Yankees

The skinny: Staten Island scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back during a 6-3 win over Tri-City.

The standouts:

Ty Hensley, RHP: Allowed one hit in three scoreless innings, striking out four

Isaias Tejeda, C: 1-for-4 with a double

Vicente Conde, SS: 1-for-2 with two walks

Austin Aune, RF: 2-for-4 with a double