Rockies place reliever Brent Suter on the 15-day injured list

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies placed reliever Brent Suter on the 15-day injured list Friday because of a left oblique strain.

In a corresponding move before facing the Los Angels later Friday, the Rockies called up pitcher Noah Davis from Triple-A Albuquerque.

Suter was injured Tuesday in an 8-6 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

The 33-year-old left-hander has been a helpful presence in Colorado’s bullpen this season, with a 4-0 record and a 2.81 ERA in 31 appearances.

Davis’ call-up comes just two days after he was optioned to the minors. In four starts with Colorado this season, the 26-year-old right-hander is 0-2 with a 7.47 ERA.