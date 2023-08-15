Rockies rally for 6-4 win to snap 5-game skid, send Diamondbacks to 10th loss in 12 games

DENVER — Nolan Jones singled in the go-ahead run in a three-run eighth inning and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Monday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Charlie Blackmon, Ezequiel Tovar and Ryan McMahon opened the eighth inning with singles to load the bases against Joe Mantiply (1-1), the third Arizona pitcher. Scott McGough entered and retired Elias Diaz on a liner to shortstop Geraldo Perdomo before Brandon Rodgers’ two-run single tied the score and sent McMahon to third.

Jones followed with his go-ahead single to center for a 5-4 lead, and pinch-hitter Alan Trejo greeted Kyle Nelson with a single to drive in Rodgers. Jones was thrown out attempting to take third on the play.

Matt Koch (2-0) struck out two in a 1-2-3 eighth and Justin Lawrence struck out the side in the ninth for his 10th save in 14 chances

Christian Walker hit his 25th homer and drove in three runs for the Diamondbacks, who have lost 10 of their last 12 games. Merrill Kelly gave up two solo homers and struck out 11 in six innings.

Walker’s 382-foot two-run homer in the sixth gave the Diamondbacks a 4-1 lead, but that was the last hit by Arizona, which entered after winning two in a row against San Diego.

Elehuris Montero homered to pull the Rockies to 2-1 in the fifth and Tovar, who had three hits, had a solo shot to cut Colorado's deficit to 4-2 in the bottom of the sixth.

Blackmon was 2 for 3 with a walk in his first game after missing 51 games with a fractured right hand.

Arizona opened the scoring with Walker’s two-out double in the first inning off Chris Flexen after Corbin Carroll opened the game with a walk. Alek Thomas and Gabriel Moreno hit back-to-back doubles with one out in the second inning for a 2-0 lead.

GOLDSCHMIDT TRADE REVISITED

The Diamondbacks designated C Carson Kelly for assignment Sunday, leaving minor league OF Dominic Fletcher and minor league 3B Emmanuel Rivera as the only pieces left from the 2018 trade that sent All-Star 1B Paul Goldschmidt to St. Louis for Kelly, RHP Luke Weaver, IF Andrew Young and a competitive balance draft pick. Fletcher was chosen in the 2019 draft and Rivera was obtained in a trade for Weaver last season. Young played 70 games in the majors.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: RHP Zach Davies (back) is to throw 85 pitches in a second rehab start at Triple-A Reno on Tuesday and could return to the rotation after that, manager Torey Lovullo said. He has been out since July 18. ... 3B Evan Longoria (back) took ground balls and did running drills at the minor league complex Monday, a first since he was placed on the injured list July 29. ... OF Kyle Lewis was promoted from Triple-A Reno and OF Jake McCarthy was optioned Monday.

Rockies: OF Kris Bryant (left index finger) is to remain in a splint for “a couple more weeks,” manager Bud Black said, after a Monday X-ray showed the finger is healing but the fracture remains. “He’ll play again this year,” Black said. “Definitely.” ... Jurickson Profar (left knee soreness) was held out of the lineup Monday after leaving the 8-3 loss to the Dodgers in the second inning Sunday when he ran into a wall to catch Mookie Betts’ line drive. Proofer did not need an MRI, Black said. ... RHP Chase Anderson (shoulder) and RHP Ryan Feltner (fractured skull) are to throw bullpen sessions Tuesday and are scheduled to face hitters Saturday.

UP NEXT

Rockies LHP Ty Blach (1-1, 4.22 ERA) will make his fifth start since returning to the rotation July 23. The Diamondbacks have not announced a starter.

————

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

-30-