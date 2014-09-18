Ron Washington: I was 'not true to my wife'

Ron Washington said he was “not true to my wife” and appeared at a press conference to “own that mistake” in the first public remarks he made since resigning as manager of the Texas Rangers on Sept. 5.

After the bulk of an apologetic statement, Washington expressed a desire to continue on in baseball.

“I look to the future and getting back in the game and continuing my career,” he said.

Washington had managed the Rangers since 2007, leading them to back-to-back World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011 and coming without one out of a title in 2011. He had a 670-616 record in eight years. Due to a plethora of early injuries the Rangers were not contenders in 2014.

“I made a mistake and I’m embarrassed more than I’ve ever been in my life,” Washington said in front of a group of reporters at a Dallas-area hotel . “I don’t run when I make a mistake, and when you put yourself in situations you own it. Those are the type of things that my wife always say to me.

“I was not true to my wife after 42 years. I broke our trust. I’m here today to own that mistake and apologize to her and to those I disappointed and those who trust in me and I let them down.”

Washington did not comment on why he resigned on the day he gave notice, leaving the club without speaking to reporters. He didn’t take questions on Thursday afternoon, either. The Dallas News reported that Washington had “retained two communications firms that deal in crisis management to assist him.”

“Today I’m at a very low point in my life,” Washington said Thursday. “I’m sorry for breaking the trust that I had in my wife, and for disappointing my players, for disappointing my coaches, for disappointing major league baseball and for disappointing the Texas Rangers. All I ask is for your forgiveness and your understanding.”

“I also ask that you respect our privacy as we go on with our lives. This matter is certainly personal and we are trying hard to put it behind us.”