Royals manager Quatraro return after 5-game COVID absence

ARLINGTON, Texas — First-year Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro will return to the dugout for Monday night’s road game against the Texas Rangers after missing the club’s previous five games with COVID-19.

The Royals went 2-3 under interim manager Paul Hoover, the team’s bench coach. Kansas City lost four of its first five games under Quatraro, who left the team one game into a three-game home series against Toronto.

The Royals won two of three at San Francisco over the weekend on the first half of a six-game road trip.

Quatraro, 49, is a major league manager for the first time. He most recently was the Tampa Bay Rays’ bench coach.