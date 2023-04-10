SportsBaseball

Royals manager Quatraro return after 5-game COVID absence

Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro (33) chats in the...

Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro (33) chats in the dugout during warmups before their baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, April 2, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. Credit: AP/Reed Hoffmann

By The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas — First-year Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro will return to the dugout for Monday night’s road game against the Texas Rangers after missing the club’s previous five games with COVID-19.

The Royals went 2-3 under interim manager Paul Hoover, the team’s bench coach. Kansas City lost four of its first five games under Quatraro, who left the team one game into a three-game home series against Toronto.

The Royals won two of three at San Francisco over the weekend on the first half of a six-game road trip.

Quatraro, 49, is a major league manager for the first time. He most recently was the Tampa Bay Rays’ bench coach.

