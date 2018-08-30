Royals trade Lucas Duda to Braves

The Kansas City Royals traded slugging first baseman Lucas Duda to the Atlanta Braves for cash considerations after their 9-2 win over Detroit on Wednesday.

Duda signed a one-year, $3.5-million deal to take over for departed first baseman Eric Hosmer this season. But despite showing flashes of his prodigious power, Duda’s hit just .242 with 13 homers and 48 RBIs in 87 games.

But the former Met heads from a last-place team in Kansas City to a first-place team in Atlanta.

The Royals traded Duda in part to give up-and-coming youngsters Hunter Dozier and Ryan O’Hearn more playing time at first base. They planned to make a move to fill Duda’s roster spot before Friday night’s game against Baltimore.

Pujols likely done for season

Los Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols is likely to miss the rest of his 18th major league season after undergoing surgery on his left knee.

The Angels announced that Pujols has undergone arthroscopic knee surgery performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles. Recovery time is typically at least six weeks, and the Angels’ season likely will be over in 4 1/2 weeks.

Pujols is sixth in baseball history with 633 career homers after passing Ken Griffey Jr. last month. He is seventh in history with 1,982 career RBIs, just behind Lou Gehrig (1,995) and Barry Bonds (1,996), and close to becoming only the fifth member of the 2,000-RBI club . . . The Cleveland Indians placed invaluable reliever Andrew Miller on the 10-day disabled list with shoulder soreness, an injury the AL Central leaders hope gets better in time for the postseason. Manager Terry Francona said Miller complained about his shoulder Tuesday and, after consulting with the team’s medical staff, received a cortisone injection . . . Orioles DH Mark Trumbo will undergo surgery on his bothersome right knee, ending an injury-marred season that started late and concluded early.

Astros 5, A’s 4: The host Astros gave the A’s just their second series defeat in their last 21 series when Tyler White homered off Jeurys Familia (4-1) with one out in the ninth inning.

The victory moves Houston 2 1/2 games ahead of Oakland atop the AL West.

Red Sox 14, Marlins 6: Mookie Betts homered early and had a two-run double in an 11-run seventh inning as host Boston after its hottest pitcher, David Price, was knocked out with a bruised left wrist in the fourth.

Twins 4, Indians 3: Robbie Grossman delivered a two-out, two-run single off struggling closer Cody Allen in the seventh inning for visiting Minnesota.

Padres 8, Mariners 3: Rookie Joey Lucchesi took Ryon Healy’s comebacker off his glove and then his groin, but Lucchesi grabbed the ball and threw out Healy before going down in a heap. But after being checked by the training staff, he got up, walked it off, threw a few warmup pitches Lucchesi (7-7) stayed in the game, striking out nine in a career-best 6 2⁄3 innings to lead host San Diego.