Royals-White Sox game rained out. Straight doubleheader set for Tuesday

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Monday night's game between the Kansas City Royals and White Sox in Chicago was postponed due to rain. The teams will play a straight doubleheader on Tuesday starting at 3:40 p.m. CT.

Kansas City right-hander Brady Singer (8-10, 5.34) will start against Chicago right-hander Dylan Cease (6-,7, 4.98) in the opener. Royals righty Jordan Lyles (4-16, 6.24) will oppose White Sox righty Touki Toussaint (3-6, 4.70) in the nightcap.

The Royals entered Monday with the worst record in the majors at 44-100. The White Sox, at 55-88, have the fourth-worst record in MLB.

Both AL Central rivals have been mathematically eliminated from the postseason.

