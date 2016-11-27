Ryan Braun wonders if he’ll be a Milwaukee Brewer

Ryan Braun wonders whether he still will be with the Milwaukee Brewers when spring training starts.

“Not knowing 100 percent where we’ll be playing is hard. It definitely complicates things,” he said Wednesday at the team’s annual Thanksgiving food drive. “Obviously, things come up.”

Braun has a limited no-trade provision but would have the ability to block any swap starting in late May, when he becomes a 10-year veteran who has spent his last five seasons with his current team.

“I get asked about it regularly,” general manager David Stearns said of a possible trade. “I know that’s a big story this offseason, but I’m very happy that Ryan is a member of the Milwaukee Brewers.”

The 2011 NL MVP, Braun was suspended for the final 65 games of the 2013 season for violating baseball’s drug agreement and labor contract.

He hit .305 with 30 homers and 90 RBIs last season following back surgery in October 2015.

Rodriguez, Braves agree

A person familiar with the situation says the Atlanta Braves have agreed to an $11.5 million, two-year contract with utility player Sean Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, 31, provides depth with major league starts at every position except catcher. He hit .270 with 18 homers and 56 RBIs for Pittsburgh in 2016.