Ryan pitches Twins first complete-game shutout in 5 years, 6-0 win over Red Sox

MINNEAPOLIS —

Joe Ryan pitched a three-hitter for Minnesota's first complete-game shutout in five years, Byron Buxton became the first player in at least nine seasons to hit a pair of 460-foot home runs in a game and the Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 6-0 Thursday.

Ryan (8-4) pitched his first complete game in 47 big league starts, striking out nine, walking none and facing no more than four batters in an inning. He had not pitched a complete game since 2018 for Cal State Stanislaus.

Last Friday, Ryan allowed a season-high six runs against Detroit that raised his ERA in June to 5.03.

Buxton hit a 466-foot home run in the first inning and a 465-foot drive in the third, his ninth multi-homer game and first since June 10 last year. He is the first player with two 460-foot homers since Statcast started tracking in 2015.

Buxton is 5 for 11 with three homers and a double in his last three games after going 1 for 34 with 17 strikeouts in his prior 10 games. He has 13 home runs this season.

Minnesota got back to .500 at 38-38 and leads the AL Central.

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan (41), front, is doused with water by starting pitcher Pablo Lopez after pitching a complete-game shutout to defeat the Boston Red Sox 6-0 in a baseball game Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Minneapolis. Credit: AP/Abbie Parr

After scoring 50 runs during a six-game winning streak, Boston has lost two in a row as Minnesota salvaged a series split.

.Carlos Correa homered to the second deck in left field off Justin Garza (1-1), making his first career start as the Red Sox opener. Two batters later, Buxton hit a ball to the third deck, 3 feet shy of his longest career home run.

Buxton’s second home run landed in the second deck above the bullpens, a rarity at Target Field, and boosted the lead to 5-0 in the third inning.

Brandon Walter, a 26-year-old left-hander recalled from Triple-A Worcester, gave up Buxton's home run. He allowed three earned runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings in his major league debut.

Minnesota Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton (25) hits a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Minneapolis. Credit: AP/Abbie Parr

PAIR OF FIRSTs

In his first career start, Boston SS David Hamilton singled in the eighth for his first big league hit.

RED SOX ROSTER CHANGES

Boston C Reese McGuire (right oblique strain) went on the 10-day injured list and the contract of C Caleb Hamilton was selected from Worcester. OF Alex Verdugo was placed on the bereavement list and INF Yu Chang (hamate fracture) was transferred to the 60-day IL. The Red Sox also acquired RHP Tayler Scott from the Dodgers for cash and transferred RHP John Schreiber to the 60-day IL.

KUECHEL JOINES TWINS

Former American League Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel has agreed to a minor league contract with Minnesota. The 35-year-old left-hander was 2-9 with a 9.20 ERA in 14 starts last year with the Chicago White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers. A two-time All-Star and 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner, Keuchel is 101-91 with a 3.98 ERA in 257 starts and 11 relief appearances.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: RHP Brayan Bello (4-4, 3.49) starts Friday's series opener at the Chicago White Sox, who start RHP Lucas Giolito (5-4, 3.54).

Twins: A nine-game trip begins Friday at Detroit. Twins RHP Kenta Maeda (0-4, 9.00) is expected to be activated from the 15-day IL after recovering from a right triceps strain that has sidelined hi,m since April 27. LHP Joey Wentz (1-7, 6.82) is to start for Detroit.