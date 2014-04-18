Secret Service threatened Mr. Met during Bill Clinton visit, ex-mascot says

How close was Mrs. Met to being a widow?

A few careless Mr. Met steps away from President Bill Clinton, according to a new book by former Mr. Met A.J. Mass, "Yes, It's Hot In Here". Mass donned the mascot suit from 1994-1997.

Clinton visited Shea Stadium on April 15, 1997 to mark the 50th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking baseball's color barrier and, in an excerpt from the book published on SI.com, Mass details the direct warnings he received from the Secret Service:

“We have snipers all around the stadium, just in case something were to happen,” he says. “Like I said, do whatever it is you normally do. Nobody will bother you. But approach the president, and we go for the kill shot. Are we clear?” ....

“Approach the president, and we go for the kill shot,” he repeats. “ARE–WE–CLEAR?”

Needless to say, Mr. Met survived the encounter.

Perhaps he knew that, as skilled as the Secret Service sharpshooters already were, lining up Mr. Met's enormous noggin in their crosshairs would have been child's play.