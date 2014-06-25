Several Yankees, Mets prospects to play in Futures Game

Several top prospects from the Mets and Yankees will finally set foot on a major league field for game action on July 13.

So what if the game doesn’t count?

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard and catcher Kevin Plawecki and Yankees first baseman Peter O’Brien and pitcher Luis Severino were selected Tuesday to the rosters of the 2014 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, which will be played at Target Field in Minnesota as part of the All-Star Game festivities.

Plawecki, O’Brien and Syndergaard are on the U.S. team and Severino made the World roster.

Syndergaard, 21, is one of the top righthanded pitching prospects in baseball. He was selected by the Blue Jays in the first round of the 2010 draft and sent to the Mets as part of the R.A. Dickey trade after the 2012 season. His minor league mastery hit a bump this season during his first stint at Triple-A Las Vegas. Syndergaard has a 4.98 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 13 starts for the 51s. He’s allowed 21 earned runs in his last 27.1 innings.

The Mets selected Plawecki, 23, in the first round of the 2012 draft. He had a breakout season in 2013 and has extended his hot hitting into this season, batting .326 with a .378 on-base percentage and six home runs for Double-A Binghamton. He was promoted to Triple-A Binghamton following Tuesday night's game.

O’Brien, 23, is third in all of minor league baseball with 25 home runs. The Yankees selected him in the second round of the 2012 draft as a catcher, but O’Brien was converted to a first baseman this season. He started the season with Single-A advanced Tampa, batting .321 with 10 home runs in 30 games. Following a promotion to Double-A Trenton, O’Brien has maintained his impressive power (15 home runs in 42 games), but has otherwise struggled with a .228 average and .277 OBP.

Severino, 20, was signed out of the Dominican Republic. The righthander has a 2.99 ERA and 4.6 strikeout to walk ratio in 15 games this year. He began the season with Single-A Charleston and recently was promoted to Tampa.