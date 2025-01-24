SportsBaseball

Left-hander Shinnosuke Ogasawara and Nationals agree to a $3.5 million, 2-year contract

Japan's Chunichi Dragons' pitcher Shinnosuke Ogasawara throws a ball during...

Japan's Chunichi Dragons' pitcher Shinnosuke Ogasawara throws a ball during a game against Hiroshima Toyo Carp in Nagoya, Aichi prefecture, central Japan, on Aug. 28, 2024. Credit: AP

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Left-hander Shinnosuke Ogasawara and the Washington Nationals agreed Friday to a $3.5 million, two-year contract.

Ogasawara gets a $1.5 million salary this season and $2 million in 2026.

The 27-year-old was made available to Major League Baseball teams by the Central League’s Chunichi Dragons on Dec. 10 had had until Friday to agree to a contract. Washington will pay the Dragons a $700,000 release fee.

Ogasawara was 5-11 with a 3.12 ERA in 24 games and 144 1/3 innings last season, striking out 82 and walking 22.

He was 54-72 with a 3.67 ERA in 190 games in the Japanese major and minor leagues in the Chunichi system.

Left-hander Joe La Sorsa was designated for assignment to open a roster spot.

