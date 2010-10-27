Shut out of Series at home, fans take to local pub

Bill Spittal watched Tim Lincecum throw the first pitch of the 2010 World Series from a bar stool at Kelli's Canyon Steak and Wing House in Selden. "If it's not on my TV, I'm coming here," said Spittal, of Selden.

Spittal, a Mets fan who's rooting for the Giants because of their New York connection and membership in the National League, had to leave the comfort of his home to watch the Fall Classic because of the ongoing dispute between Fox and Cablevision (which owns Newsday). The two companies can't come to an agreement on a new contract, and that's led to Fox pulling its signal from Cablevision - but not places like Kelli's, which has an alternate provider.

It's certainly not the kind of shutout Spittal was looking for.

"I'm upset at both of them," he said. "They should have settled it by now."

But the blackout hasn't negatively affected all involved.

Joe McGrath, a bartender at Buffalo Wild Wings in Centereach, said the restaurant has seen an increase in business since Fox went off the air thanks to its DirecTV subscription. "On Sundays, especially because of football," McGrath said. "I'm sure if the Yankees were in the World Series it would have been a disaster."

Joe Crennan, who owns Kelli's, said his business has seen about a 5-percent bump since the blackout. But he offers a familiar refrain: "It would be a lot more if the Yankees were in it."