Soler homers in 4th straight game, powers Marlins to 6-2 victory over Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Jorge Soler homered for the fourth straight game and the Miami Marlins snapped the Angels' four-game winning streak with a 6-2 victory Friday night over Los Angeles.

Bryan De La Cruz had four hits, including a two-run homer in the seventh inning, and Miami improved to 3-5 on its 10-game trip. Jesús Luzardo (4-3) allowed one run in five innings and struck out seven.

Mike Trout had an RBI single, Brandon Drury homered and Gio Urshela had three hits for the Angels.

Soler became the first Marlins player in six years to homer in four consecutive games with a solo shot in the third. The outfielder crushed a changeup down the middle by Reid Detmers (0-4) a projected 425 feet over the batter's-eye hedges in center field to extend Miami's lead to 3-0.

The longest homer streak in the majors this season is five games, shared by the Cubs' Christopher Morel and Cardinals' Nolan Arenado.

Soler is second in the majors with 16 home runs. He has 11 in May, one off the team record shared by Giancarlo Stanton and Dan Uggla.

Miami got three straight hits with one out in the second inning, including a bloop RBI single to center by Jean Segura.

Miami Marlins' Jorge Soler, left, is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Friday, May 26, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. Credit: AP/Mark J. Terrill

The Marlins hit four singles in a row to start the sixth, including Nick Fortes' RBI base hit, to make it 3-1.

Drury brought the Angels within one run with a solo shot in the sixth before the Marlins answered in the seventh on De La Cruz's two-run homer.

Luis Arraez added an RBI single in the eighth.

STREAKING

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo throws to the plate during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Friday, May 26, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. Credit: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Trout's base hit to drive in Chad Wallach in the fifth extended the Angels' streak of not getting shut out to 93 games, the longest active run in the majors.

ROCKY DEBUT

Angels pitcher Sam Bachman became the first top-10 pick from the 2021 amateur draft to play in the majors when he came in for the eighth inning.

Bachman, the ninth overall selection by the Angels out of Miami University in Ohio, struck out four in two innings, but also allowed one run on four hits and walked two.

The 23-year-old right-hander threw 47 pitches, 27 for strikes.

LOADED SECOND

The Marlins and Angels both had the bases loaded with two outs in the second, but were unable to get a run across.

Miami's Jon Berti flied out and Los Angeles' Zach Neto struck out.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: OF Jesús Sánchez (hamstring) went 0 for 3 in the first game of a rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville. ... LHP A.J. Puk (left elbow nerve irritation) will throw a 20-pitch bullpen Saturday.

Angels: 3B Anthony Rendon (groin) swung a bat for the first time in nearly two weeks.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Edward Cabrera (3-4, 5.05 ERA) has seven straight games with at least five strikeouts.

Angels: RHP Shohei Ohtani (5-1, 3.05 ERA) pitched seven shutout innings and struck out 10 in a start against Miami last season.