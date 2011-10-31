Source: Indians acquire RHP Derek Lowe

A person familiar with the trade says the Cleveland Indians have acquired pitcher Derek Lowe from the Atlanta Braves for a minor league pitcher.

Lowe, who has 166 career wins, was acquired Monday for left-hander Chris Jones, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal is not finalized. The clubs are expected to announce the trade later today, the person said.

The 38-year-old Lowe has pitched in both leagues, as a starter and closer. He is one of just three pitchers in history with more than 160 wins and 80 saves.

Lowe will join an Indians rotation with power pitchers Ubaldo Jimenez, Justin Masterson and Fausto Carmona.