Source: Mets fielding calls on All-Star Daniel Murphy

MILWAUKEE -- Rival clubs have reached out to the Mets about trading for second baseman Daniel Murphy, who is coming off his first appearance in the All-Star Game.

But according to a source, the Mets appear more likely to keep Murphy rather than deal him away before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

Murphy, 29, has scuffled coming out of the break, hitting just .167 (5-for-30) in the Mets’ first seven games of the second half. Nevertheless, he’s hitting .284 overall, and rival talent evaluators consider him a potential offensive upgrade for several contending clubs

While Murphy’s future appears to be with the Mets, trade talks for veteran righthander Bartolo Colon are expected to heat up as the deadline nears.

Colon, 42, flirted with a perfect game in his outing against the Mariners on Wednesday. He’s 9-8 with a 4.03 ERA in 20 starts for the Mets.