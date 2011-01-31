Source: Orioles, Duchscherer agree to terms

BALTIMORE — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the Baltimore Orioles and right-hander Justin Duchscherer have reached agreement on a one-year contract.

The deal is pending the completion of a physical, the person said Monday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the agreement is not yet final.

The 33-year-old Duchscherer is 33-25 with a 3.13 ERA over eight seasons with Texas and Oakland. he pitched in only five games in April last year before surgery on his left hip.

Duchscherer missed the entire 2009 season because of an elbow injury and clinical depression.

The two-time All-Star is expected to provide a veteran presence in a rotation that includes three players with fewer than 50 career starts: Brian Matusz, Brad Bergesen and Jake Arrieta.