SportsBaseball

Spencer Turnbull's option reversed due to foot injury, giving him additional major league service

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull throws during the first...

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, April 19, 2023, in Detroit. Turnbull became a free agent Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, when the Tigers declined to offer a 2024 contract. Credit: AP/Carlos Osorio

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Spencer Turnbull's option to the minor leagues by the Detroit Tigers on Aug. 23 was reversed because of a foot injury, giving the pitcher an additional 3 1/2 weeks of major league service.

The 31-year-old right-hander became a free agent Friday when the Tigers declined to offer a 2024 contract.

He did not pitch for the Tigers this year after May 6. The Tigers at first optioned him to Triple-A Toledo, then rescinded the option and placed him on the injured list with neck discomfort.

Turnbull made four appearances for Triple-A Toledo on an injury rehabilitation assignment from Aug. 4-22, then was activated from the IL and optioned to the Mud Hens and pitched in two more games.

“At the time I was optioned in August 2023, I was dealing with a foot injury," Turnbull said in a statement issued Monday by the players' association. ”I raised this with the club. After further review of my condition, the club has now agreed to reverse the option and I am receiving full major league service for the 2023 season."

Turnbull's service time increases by 26 days to 5 years, 20 days. While he originally was in the minor leagues for the final 40 days of the season, a full service year for the 186-day season is 172 days.

Turnbull was 1-4 with a 7.26 ERA in seven starts in 2023, earning $2.15 million in the second season of a $3.65 million, two-year contract. He is 12-29 with a 4.55 ERA in 60 starts and one relief appearance over five years with the Tigers.

More MLB news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME