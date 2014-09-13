Steven Matz, Nick Tropeano, multiple Mets make top minors list

Long Islanders Steven Matz and Nick Tropeano, as well as multiple Mets prospects and one Yankees minor leaguer, were among Baseball America’s list of minor league All-Stars.

Tropeano, a righthanded starter who won his major league debut with the Houston Astros on Wednesday, was selected to the Triple-A team. The 24-year-old from West Islip, and who attended Stony Brook University, had a 3.03 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in 23 games (20 starts) for Oklahoma City in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.

Matz, a lefthanded starter who helped the Binghamton Mets win the Eastern League title on Friday, was selected to the Double-A team. The 23-year-old, who was born in Stony Brook and attended Ward Melville, had a 2.27 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in 12 starts for Binghamton. He began the season for Single-A Advanced St. Lucie, posting a 2.21 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 12 starts before a promotion to Double-A. Matz took a no-hitter into the eighth inning Friday night as Binghamton beat Richmond for the EL title.

Aside from Matz, the Mets had five other All-Stars:

- Closer Akeel Morris was picked for the Low Class A team. The 21-year-old righthander allowed an earned run in just two of his 41 games with the Savannah Sand Gnats, posting a 0.63 ERA and striking out 89 in 57 innings.

- Third baseman Jhoan Urena, leftfielder Michael Conforto and starting pitchers Marcos Molina and Corey Oswalt were selected to the Short Season team as members of the Brooklyn Cyclones.

Molina, a 19-year-old righthander who had a 1.77 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 91 strikeouts in 76.1 innings, was named the Short Season Pitcher of the Year.

Oswalt, a 21-year-old righthander, had a 2.26 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 3.93 strikeout to walk ratio.

Urena, 20, hit .300 with a .356 on-base percentage, 20 doubles and five home runs.

Conforto, a 21-year-old who was the Mets’ top selection in the 2014 draft, hit .331 with a .403 OBP, 10 doubles and three home runs.

Second baseman Rob Refsnyder was picked for the Triple-A team, the lone Yankees minor league All-Star on Baseball America’s list. Refsnyder, a 23-year-old who began the year with Double-A Trenton before a promotion to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, hit .300 with a .389 OBP and .456 slugging percentage at Triple-A.