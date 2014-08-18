Steven Matz, Noah Syndergaard star, but offenses are shut out

The Mets’ top three affiliates were shut out on Sunday, combining for nine hits – only one for extra-bases, a double – and three walks in 27 innings. Add in a lackluster major league performance vs. the Cubs on Sunday and that total is 13 hits (still just one extra-base hit), five walks and one run in 36 innings.

Here’s an overview of the Mets minor league affiliates on Sunday:

TRIPLE-A – Las Vegas 51s

The skinny: Las Vegas managed just four hits, all singles, and was shut out, 4-0, by Omaha. The 51s also combined for only two walks.

The standouts:

Noah Syndergaard, RHP: Allowed three hits, three walks and two runs (both earned) in five innings, striking out eight

Matt Reynolds, SS: 2-for-4

Allan Dykstra, 1B: 1-for-3 with a walk

NOTES: Syndergaard threw 96 pitches, 55 for strikes and registered a pickoff. Of his four outs on balls in play, all were flyouts. Carlos Peguero homered off Syndergaard, the first homer the righthander allowed in more than 30 innings and only the second home run he’s allowed in his last 10 starts. Syndergaard hasn’t allowed more than three earned runs in any of his last six starts.

DOUBLE-A – Binghamton Mets

The skinny: Binghamton had three hits and no walks during a 1-0 loss to Reading.

The standouts:

Steven Matz, LHP: Allowed six hits, two walks and one run (earned) in seven innings, striking out four

Kyle Johnson, RF: 1-for-3 with a double

NOTES: Matz tossed 101 pitches, 58 for strikes. He got seven groundouts and five flyouts. Matz has allowed two earned runs or fewer in 18 of his 22 starts.

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – St. Lucie Mets

The skinny: St Lucie joined the trend of shut out Mets affiliated on Sunday, getting just two hits (both singles) and one walks during a 3-0 loss to Bradenton.

The standouts:

L.J. Mazzilli, 2B: 2-for-3

NOTES: A pair of Mazilli singles, in the first and fourth innings, were all that stood between the Mets and a no-hitter.

SINGLE-A – Savannah Sand Gnats

The skinny: Matt Oberste doubled with one out in the sixth to drive in Champ Stuart with the go-ahead run in a 3-2 win over Greenville.

The standouts:

Champ Stuart, CF: 2-for-4 with a stolen base

Dominic Smith, 1B: 1-for-4 with a double

Akeel Morris, RHP: Allowed one hit in a scoreless inning, striking out one and earning his 15th save

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Brooklyn Cyclones

The skinny: Shut out through their first five innings, the Cyclones scored five runs in the sixth to take control in a 7-3 win over Vermont.

The standouts:

Michael Conforto, LF: 1-for-3

Amed Rosario, SS: 1-for-3 with a walk

Jhoan Urena, 3B: 2-for-4 with a double

Casey Meisner, RHP: Allowed six hits, one walk and three runs (one earned) in 6.2 innings, striking out 10