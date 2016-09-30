Stolen Jose Fernandez jersey was returned to Tampa high school

TAMPA, Fla. — A high school jersey once worn by Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez and stolen after his death has been returned to the Florida school.

Hillsborough County Public Schools said in a news release Friday that the jersey was returned Thursday.

Officials said a family saw a large envelope leaning up against the ticket booth at Alonso High School with the words “Jose’s jersey” written on it. The family took the envelope into to the school Friday morning. The jersey was inside.

It was taken Wednesday night following a vigil for the 24-year-old, who died over the weekend in a boating accident in Miami Beach.

Fernandez attended Alonso High in Tampa in 2011.