Sunday insider and 7th-inning stretch

Let's go around the baseball world with the non-waivers trade deadline approaching at 4 o'clock EDT Sunday, going division by division (and bypassing the Yankees and Mets, whose situations are being addressed quite deftly by Newsday teammates Erik Boland and David Lennon).

NL East

As the non-waivers trade deadline hit the 24-hour mark at 4 o'clock EDT Saturday, the Braves remained optimistic that they'd acquire an outfielder to help their sagging offense.

Houston's Michael Bourn appeared to be the top option, and Atlanta's pursuit is holding up the rest of the outfield market. Once the Braves decide, since they have arguably the greatest need and the most to give, then some other acquisitions can follow. Of course, the Braves could take their decision right to the deadline and thwart that domino effect.

Other outfielders in play are San Diego's Ryan Ludwick, Tampa Bay's B.J. Upton and Oakland's Josh Willingham.

The Marlins had some interesting bullpen pieces to trade, most notably righthander Leo Nuñez and lefthander Randy Choate, but Florida hasn't seriously entertained offers, as both pitchers are under control next year -- when the Marlins open a new ballpark.

Washington has been working hard to acquire a centerfielder and is reportedly speaking with the Twins about Denard Span.

AL East

The Red Sox's need for starting pitching trails the Yankees' need by just a bit, as Clay Buchholz's back hasn't gotten any better. Buchholz will see back specialist Robert Watkins Monday, Boston and Oakland spoke about Rich Harden, and the Red Sox joined the Yankees in what turned out to be the futile chase for the Dodgers' Hiroki Kuroda, who will not waive his no-trade clause.

Toronto, in its continuing, impressive quest to accrue talent, is in the hunt to acquire Colorado's Ubaldo Jimenez. The Blue Jays already enjoyed a banner week by trading for St. Louis' Colby Rasmus, who was available only because Cardinals manager Tony La Russa didn't like him.

NL Central

By most accounts, the Astros did all right in their return for Hunter Pence, as they acquired three Phillies minor-leaguers and a player to be named. Nevertheless, that's the third major deal that Houston general manager Ed Wade has completed with the Phillies, his former team. Wade sent Brad Lidge to Philadelphia in November 2007 and did the same thing for Roy Oswalt a year ago.

With Wade's future unclear in Houston, the Phillies must be rooting for incoming owner Jim Crane to stand pat. Wade's presence with the Astros has been very, very good for the Phillies.

AL Central

The Indians are viewed as a prime contender for Jimenez.

The Twins began Saturday's action with a 50-56 record, in fourth place and trailing the Tigers by six games. Yet it simply isn't their nature to start selling. The Twins have played better in the second half than in the first half each of the last two seasons.

NL West

When the Rangers acquired reliever Koji Uehara from Baltimore in return for Chris Davis and Tommy Hunter, they diminished their need for San Diego's Heath Bell. And that increases the chance that the Padres will actually hold on to Bell, who becomes a free agent at the end of this season.

San Diego feels at peace with the notion of retaining Bell, then receiving compensatory draft picks for him when he departs as a free agent. Or, less likely, Bell and the Padres could agree on a new deal. San Diego also has shopped reliever Mike Adams.

AL West

Enough already with the clamoring for Seattle to trade Felix Hernandez. He's signed through 2014, and he's fully committed to the Mariners' rebuilding plan. He even enjoys working with the organization's minor-leaguers in spring training.

The Angels have rebounded nicely from last season's disappointment, and it's worth noting that a trade they made last July -- getting Dan Haren from Arizona -- is a large reason why. It's a good example of a team intelligently thinking big-picture even while enduring a poor season.

Pop quiz

Name the Hall of Fame pitcher who served as a color analyst for the first two years (1970-72) of the New York Nets' telecasts.

Three future first-time general managers

Damon Oppenheimer, Yankees. He's largely responsible for the Yankees' deep farm system.

Rick Hahn, White Sox. He has worked alongside White Sox GM Ken Williams for 11 seasons and is widely respected throughout the industry.

Kim Ng, Major League Baseball. The former Yankees and Dodgers assistant GM has earned the opportunity.

Three future repeat GMs

Paul DePodesta, Mets. Sandy Alderson's lieutenant actually made good moves while running the Dodgers.

Josh Byrnes, Padres. Some of his moves with Arizona didn't work out, yet he should get another chance.

J.P. Ricciardi, Mets. He set the Blue Jays in the right direction.

Quote of the week: "I'm not thinking about '04. I already got paid for '04. I'm thinking about 2011." Carlos Beltran, newly a Giant, when asked about the expectations set by his brilliant, short run with the 2004 Astros.

Pop quiz answer

Bob Gibson. Thanks to Mark Topaz of Long Beach for the suggestion.