Tampa Bay Rays pick up their $10.5 million club option on INF Brandon Lowe

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have exercised their $10.5 million club option on Brandon Lowe after the infielder hit a team-high 21 homers this season.

The Rays announced the move on Friday.

The 30-year-old Lowe hit .244 with 58 RBIs in 107 games in his seventh season with Tampa Bay. He also led the team in runs (56), slugging percentage (.473) and OPS (.784).

“Since debuting in 2018, his productivity at second base has been among the league’s best and we look forward to his continued success with us next season,” Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander said in a statement.

Lowe agreed to a $24 million, six-year contract with Tampa Bay in March 2019 that included club options for 2025 and 2026.

Lowe was a third-round pick in the 2015 amateur draft out of the University of Maryland. He is a .245 hitter with 126 homers — including a career-best 39 in 2021 — and 363 RBIs in 611 games with the Rays.