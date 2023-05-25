Teheran signs with Brewers, to start Thursday against Giants

MILWAUKEE — Two-time All-Star right-hander Julio Teheran was set to make his first major league appearance in more than two years Thursday night, starting for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Francisco Giants.

The 32-year-old pitcher agreed to terms with the Brewers on Tuesday and the deal was finalized ahead of the game against the Giants. He gets a $1.5 million salary while in the major leagues and $500,000 while in the minors.

Teheran can earn $1 million in performance bonuses: $150,000 for five starts or 10 relief appearances, $400,000 for 10 or 17, and $450,000 for 15 or 24.

Teheran was an All-Star with the Atlanta Braves in 2014 and 2016. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since April 3, 2021, when he allowed one run over five innings to earn the win in the Detroit Tigers’ 5-2 victory over Cleveland. He went on the injured list with a strained shoulder less than a week later.

“He's had a lot of success in the major leagues,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said before Thursday's game. “His stuff is a little different from an earlier version of him, which is like most pitchers as they age and have some injuries. To me, the most important thing is major league success, knows what he's doing on the mound, and I think those guys, because of that, he goes out there with confidence, that he's done this before. And that's important.”

Teheran had gone 4-2 with a 5.63 ERA in eight starts this season with the San Diego Padres’ Triple-A affiliate in El Paso, Texas. He opted out of a minor league deal with the Padres earlier this week.

The Brewers hope he can provide some stability for their pitching staff while two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff, Wade Miley, Eric Lauer and Aaron Ashby are on the injured list with shoulder problems.

“This is a major league veteran,” Counsell said. “When he goes to the minor leagues, these guys work out terms in their contract that give them some flexibility so they can have opportunities to pursue major league jobs. And his opportunity came earlier this week, and it coincided obviously with us having a need. Good timing was a big part of this, for sure.”

Teheran has a 78-77 record with a 3.80 ERA in 240 appearances for Atlanta (2011-19), the Los Angeles Angels (2020) and Detroit (2021).

Right-hander Jake Cousins was optioned to Triple-A Nashville.