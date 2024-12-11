Detroit Tigers sign RHP Alex Cobb to $15 million, 1-year contract

DETROIT — Alex Cobb has signed a $15 million, one-year contract with the Detroit Tigers, adding a veteran right-hander to the team's rotation.

Under the deal announced Tuesday, Cobb can earn $1 million bonuses for 140 and 150 innings pitched.

Detroit is looking to take the next step after it earned an American League wild card this year for its first postseason appearance since 2014. The Tigers swept Houston in the opening round before getting eliminated by Cleveland in five games in their AL Division Series.

The 37-year-old Cobb joins a rotation fronted by AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal.

Cobb appeared in just three games this season, going 2-1 with a 2.76 ERA for the Guardians. He also pitched in two postseason games for the AL Central champions.

Cobb started Game 3 of the ALDS at Detroit, allowing two runs and three hits in three innings during a 3-0 loss.

Cobb went 7-7 with a 3.87 ERA in 28 starts for San Francisco in 2023. He had hip surgery that October, which kept him out for the beginning of this season.

He was traded from the Giants to the Guardians in July.

Cobb is 79-76 with a 3.84 ERA in 233 career starts over 13 seasons, also pitching for Tampa Bay, Baltimore and the Los Angeles Angels.

The Boston native was selected by Tampa Bay in the fourth round of the 2006 amateur draft. He made his big league debut in 2011 and spent his first six seasons with the Rays.

To make room for Cobb on the 40-man roster, outfielder Akil Baddoo was designated for assignment.