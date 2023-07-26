SportsBaseball

Tigers and Angels postponed due to forecasted severe weather

By The Associated Press

DETROIT — The game between the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels scheduled for Wednesday was postponed due to forecasted severe weather.

The announcement was made 4 1/2 hours before the scheduled first pitch, easing fears of a traffic jam because of a Beyonce concert set to be occur simultaneously at adjacent Ford Field.

The game will be played as part of a straight doubleheader Thursday starting at 1:10 pm. The Tigers are expected to start right-hander Michael Lorenzen (5-6, 3.49 ERA) and righty Matt Manning (3-1, 3.19) while the Angels pitch left-hander Patrick Sandoval (5-7, 4.16) and righty Chase Silseth (2-1, 4.44).

No announcement was immediately made about which pitchers would start the first game.

More MLB news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME