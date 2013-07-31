Miguel Cabrera out of Tigers lineup against Nationals

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera has been knocked out of the lineup again.

Cabrera couldn't play against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, a day after aggravating an injury.

The third baseman appeared to be in pain in the fifth inning, trying to field a slow-rolling grounder, but he stayed in the game.

Cabrera referred questions after the game about his injury to athletic trainer Kevin Rand. Rand says Cabrera has a strained lower abdomen, which is related to the hip injury that kept him out of four games last week.

The reigning Triple Crown winner is easily leading the major leagues with a .359 batting average, he was tied through Tuesday's games with Baltimore's Chris Davis with a baseball-high 99 RBIs and his 32 homers trail only Davis' total.