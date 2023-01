DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have traded outfielder Wilkin Ramirez to the Atlanta Braves for a player to be named or cash.

The deal was announced Saturday.

The Tigers designated Ramirez for assignment this week after getting Jhonny Peralta from the Cleveland Indians.

Ramirez hit .216 with four home runs and 14 RBIs in 41 games with Triple-A Toledo.