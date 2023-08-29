Toronto All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette on injured list because of strained quadriceps

TORONTO — All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette was put on the 10-day injured list by the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday because of a strained right quadriceps.

Toronto made the move retroactive to Monday and selected the contract of infielder Mason McCoy from Triple-A Buffalo.

Manager John Schneider called Bichette's strain mild and said the two-time AL hits leader won't participate in baseball activities for a couple of days. He said Bichette might be ready to play again as soon as the 10 days are up.

“That's always the hope,” Schneider said.

Bichette leads the Blue Jays with a .314 batting average and 152 hits. His 18 home runs are second on Toronto, two shy of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Bichette left Sunday's loss to Cleveland after five innings and did not play against Washington on Monday. An MRI confirmed the injury.

“He's frustrated,” Schneider said. “At the same time, he understands that he doesn't want to do anything that's going be an out-for-the-season type thing. He wants to be out there every day, especially at this time of year.”

Bichette didn't play for the Blue Jays between July 31 and Aug. 19 because of right knee patellar tendinitis. Toronto went 8-8 in his absence.

Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman went on the 10-day IL on Monday with a right middle finger sprain. Chapman left Sunday's game in the sixth.

Schneider said he will be creative in finding daily replacements for Bichette and Chapman.

“It's not every day you lose the left side of your infield in the span of two innings,” Schneider said. “It's going to get weird. It's going to get dirty, ugly, crazy at times.”