Torre named VP of baseball operations

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - He could've become a broadcaster or a team's senior adviser or, if he was feeling especially frisky, an author once more.

Shoot, given his income from 1996 through 2010, Joe Torre probably could've stayed home in Los Angeles and lounged on a hammock made of $100 bills.

But Torre, 70, isn't ready to take his foot off life's gas pedal. The longtime manager became Major League Baseball's executive vice president of baseball operations Saturday, taking on a huge role in the industry.

"I still have the energy to work," Torre said at a news conference at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, the new spring training home of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies. "Baseball has been a huge part of my life. I just would like to do something significant. This fills the bill, there's no question about it."

For a salary of $2 million, Torre will be responsible for player discipline for on-field issues, umpiring and other on-field operations. To the job, he brings credibility and far more star power than to which the post is accustomed.

"As I thought of this a lot over the past year, he's really uniquely suited in this position," baseball commissioner Bud Selig said.

Torre stepped down from managing the Dodgers at the conclusion of the 2010 season; his three-year contract had ended, and both he and the Dodgers were ready for a split. At the time, Torre didn't rule out managing once again if the right opportunity arose. He has a career 2,326-1,997 record in 29 seasons with the Mets, Braves, Cardinals, Yankees and Dodgers.

Now, however, by taking on such a huge endeavor, Torre seems to have closed that door.

"It's shut," he said. "I certainly don't anticipate looking to have me manage . . . Usually, [in] January, I'm on the phone, talking to coaches and stuff, I really didn't miss it. I'm happy to report that."

Torre's wife, Ali, and daughter Andrea, 15, intend to stay in Los Angeles. Torre, who will hire a number of staff members to work under him, said that he'll initially spend the bulk of his time at MLB's Manhattan headquarters, "and we'll see where it takes us."

In time, it's clear, he'd like to be in California more often.