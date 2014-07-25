Report: Mets check with Rockies on Tulo, CarGo

MILWAUKEE -- If Rockies stars Troy Tulowitzki and Carlos Gonzalez wind up on the trading block, the Mets intend to be suitors, according to a report in the New York Post.

The report cites an NL executive, who called the pitching-deep Mets a “perfect partner” in a trade with the Rockies, “who always need to address pitching.”

The Mets have targeted shortstop and leftfield as places they can upgrade.

Tulowitzki, 29, is four-time all-star who has also dealt with injury issues through the years. If he’s traded, Tulowitzki has five years and at least $106-million remaining on his contract.

Gonzalez, 28, is a two-time all-star who has three years, $53- million remaining on his deal after this season.