Report: Mets check with Rockies on Tulo, CarGo

The National League's Troy Tulowitzki, of the Colorado Rockies, hits during the Home Run Derby, Monday, July 14, 2014, in Minneapolis. Credit: AP / Jim Mone

By Marc Carig

MILWAUKEE -- If Rockies stars Troy Tulowitzki and Carlos Gonzalez wind up on the trading block, the Mets intend to be suitors, according to a report in the New York Post.

The report cites an NL executive, who called the pitching-deep Mets a “perfect partner” in a trade with the Rockies, “who always need to address pitching.”

The Mets have targeted shortstop and leftfield as places they can upgrade.

Tulowitzki, 29, is four-time all-star who has also dealt with injury issues through the years. If he’s traded, Tulowitzki has five years and at least $106-million remaining on his contract.

Gonzalez, 28, is a two-time all-star who has three years, $53- million remaining on his deal after this season.

