Rockies misspell Troy Tulowitzki's name on giveaway shirsey

Spelling is important, kids.

The Colorado Rockies found that out the hard way on Saturday during a promotional giveaway involving 15,000 Troy Tulowitzki shirseys.

The shortstop's last name was incorrectly spelled "Tulowizki" on the shirseys.

Tulowitzki has spent all nine years of his MLB career with the Rockies. The four-time All-Star currently is on the disabled list with a left hip flexor strain.

The Rockies issued a atatement apologizing for the mistake. The team said it was aware of the misspelling but decided to give out the shirseys anyway. They also will allow fans to trade in the misspelled shirsey for a new (properly-spelled) one as well as free tickets to a 2014 or 2015 home game at a date to be determined.