Twins place Gallo on injured list with intercostal strain

The Minnesota Twins' Joey Gallo (13) is congratulated after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. Credit: AP/Reed Hoffmann

By The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — Joey Gallo was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday after his sore right side didn't show enough improvement in pregame workouts.

The slugging first baseman is dealing with a right intercostal strain that had already sidelined him for three games. The move to the IL is retroactive to April 8. The team announced a corresponding roster move will be made before Wednesday's series finale against the Chicago White Sox.

Gallo, who signed a one-year, $11 million contract with Minnesota in the offseason, is batting .278 with three home runs and seven RBIs in seven games.

