Twins top Nationals 3-1 behind Polanco's three hits

Minnesota Twins pitcher Bailey Ober throws against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Minneapolis. Credit: AP/Craig Lassig

By The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — Jorge Polanco homered and Bailey Ober pitched three-hit ball into the sixth inning, helping the Minnesota Twins beat the Washington Nationals 3-1 on Sunday.

Michael A. Taylor also connected for Minnesota, which won for just the second time in eight games after a 10-4 start. Polanco had three hits, and Ryan Jeffers and Jose Miranda each had two.

Washington finished with three hits after it had 15 in Saturday’s 10-4 win. Keibert Ruiz hit an RBI double in the first to account for the team's only run.

Polanco opened the fourth with a drive off the left-field foul pole for his first homer of the season. Taylor added a two-out shot to center for his fourth homer.

Polanco, who missed the first 19 games because of left knee inflammation, made it 3-1 with an RBI single in the fifth.

Caleb Thielbar and Jorge López combined for 2 1/3 hitless innings for Minnesota before Jhoan Duran had a 1-2-3 ninth for his fifth save.

Recalled from Triple-A St. Paul, Ober (1-0) made his first start of the season for the Twins. He struck out four and walked three in 5 2/3 innings.

Washington Nationals pitcher Patrick Corbin throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Minneapolis. Credit: AP/Craig Lassig

