SportsBaseball

Details of Ty France's $1 million, 1-year contract with the Minnesota Twins

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Ty France (2) fields a groundout...

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Ty France (2) fields a groundout hit by Minnesota Twins' Brooks Lee during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Minneapolis. Credit: AP/Abbie Parr

By The Associated Press

Details of Ty France’s $1 million, 1-year contract with the Minnesota Twins:

2025 base salary: $1 million, of which $250,000 is guaranteed

Performance bonuses:

$50,000 each for 300, 325, 350, 375 and 400 plate appearances

$100,000 for 450 plate appearances

$150,000 for 550 plate appearances

More MLB news

Details of Ty France's $1 million, 1-year contract with the Minnesota Twins
Details of Tyler Alexander's $1 million, 1-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers
Details of Michael A. Taylor's $1.95 million, 1-year contract with the Chicago White Sox
Snitker on Yanks' Fried: 'They're getting the consummate pro'3m read
Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller hit in the head by a line drive, walks off field under own power

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME