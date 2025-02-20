Details of Ty France's $1 million, 1-year contract with the Minnesota Twins
Details of Ty France’s $1 million, 1-year contract with the Minnesota Twins:
2025 base salary: $1 million, of which $250,000 is guaranteed
Performance bonuses:
$50,000 each for 300, 325, 350, 375 and 400 plate appearances
$100,000 for 450 plate appearances
$150,000 for 550 plate appearances
More MLB news
Details of Ty France's $1 million, 1-year contract with the Minnesota Twins
Details of Tyler Alexander's $1 million, 1-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers
Details of Michael A. Taylor's $1.95 million, 1-year contract with the Chicago White Sox
Snitker on Yanks' Fried: 'They're getting the consummate pro'3m read
Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller hit in the head by a line drive, walks off field under own power