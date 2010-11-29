Uribe set to leave Giants for Dodgers

Infielder Juan Uribe is closing in on a three-year deal to leave the Giants for the Dodgers, two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press yesterday.

A key member of the 2010 world champions, Uribe was set to travel from his native Dominican Republic to Southern California to undergo a physical Tuesday, one of the people said.

The Giants offered Uribe salary arbitration last Tuesday, when general manager Brian Sabean acknowledged the sides were far off in their numbers. Sabean had hoped to bring back Uribe to keep much of his roster intact heading into 2011.

Uribe, 31, hit .248 with 24 homers and 85 RBIs in 148 games, including 103 at shortstop.

Series shares down

A full postseason share for the world champion Giants was worth $317,631, down from a record $350,030 for the 2009 Yankees. A full share for the losing Rangers was $246,280, down from $265,358 for the '09 Phillies.

Suspected users on ballot

Suspected steroid users Rafael Palmeiro and Juan Gonzalez will be on baseball's Hall of Fame ballot for the first time. They join Bert Blyleven and Roberto Alomar, both of whom fell just short in last year's vote.

Mark McGwire received just under 24 percent of the vote in his fourth appearance on the ballot. Seventy-five percent of the vote is needed to be enshrined. Before last season, McGwire acknowledged using steroids and human growth hormone during his playing days. He is 10th on the career list with 583 homers.

Feller's health improvingHall of Fame pitcher Bob Feller, 92, is improving after being hospitalized with pneumonia. He was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in August and had surgery to implant a pacemaker in October.