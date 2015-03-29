Seattle Mariners pitching prospect Victor Sanchez dies 42 days after injury

Seattle Mariners pitching prospect Victor Sanchez died Saturday night from head injuries he suffered in a boating accident last month, his Venezuelan team announced.

The Caracas Lions issued a statement saying the 20-year-old player died after being in a coma 42 days. Sanchez was swimming on Feb. 14 when he was struck in the head by the propeller of a motorboat at a beach in the Venezuelan coastal town of Campano.

The right-handed pitcher was 7-6 with a 4.19 ERA last season at Double-A Jackson. He signed with the Mariners in 2011.