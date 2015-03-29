SportsBaseball

Seattle Mariners pitching prospect Victor Sanchez dies 42 days after injury

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Seattle Mariners pitching prospect Victor Sanchez died Saturday night from head injuries he suffered in a boating accident last month, his Venezuelan team announced.

The Caracas Lions issued a statement saying the 20-year-old player died after being in a coma 42 days. Sanchez was swimming on Feb. 14 when he was struck in the head by the propeller of a motorboat at a beach in the Venezuelan coastal town of Campano.

The right-handed pitcher was 7-6 with a 4.19 ERA last season at Double-A Jackson. He signed with the Mariners in 2011.

